ACPS survey asks parents about mask required Alachua eSchool computer labs

(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Public Schools is considering offering an option for parents who want their children in mask-mandated classrooms that don’t force the entire district to require masks.

The district is asking parents to fill out a survey if they would send their children to Alachua eSchool computer labs. Under this option students ages 5 to 11 would attend school in a computer lab with other students and staff wearing masks. There would be an administrator in the rooms but children would be expected to complete their virtual assignments on their own.

Labs would be located at The Horizon Center at 2802 NE 8th Avenue in Gainesville or another location in that same area. Hours have not been set but are likely to be similar to elementary school times.

The rest of the district would then make masks optional in all classrooms.

The plan is still under consideration. The Alachua County School Board is expected to make a final decision about masks during Tuesday’s meeting.

To take the survey click here.

