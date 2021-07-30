Advertisement

Alachua County school officials consider fully-masked learning option for elementary aged students

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools sent a survey to parents who are looking for a masked learning option this coming school year.

The district is only offering this learning option for students 5 to 11 years old, because that age group is not eligible to get vaccinated yet.

Right now, the reopening plan strongly encourages students and staff to wear masks, but does not require it.

School officials are hoping this survey will gauge how many parents are interested in a fully-masked learning option, to determine if it’s worth offering.

“We certainly understand there are parents who want an entirely masked mandatory environment, and this is an option for getting that done and ensuring that students still have supervision during the day,” said Jackie Johnson, the Director of Communications for Alachua County Public Schools.

Students would attend a computer lab where they’d work on their Alachua eSchool assignments.

“The paraprofessionals that would be providing the supervision and support would not be certified teachers, so they would be there to provide for the students’ safety and security, and also do things like take them out for recess, make sure they’re getting lunch, things like that.”

Johnson said even if enough parents are interested, this option may not be available at the start of the school year.

The district will not provide transportation or after-school care programs for these students.

Parents have until Wednesday, August 4th at 11:59 PM to complete the survey.

Click here to take the survey.

