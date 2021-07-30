Antique Bottle and Collectible Show being held in Reddick on Saturday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Antique collectors in North Central Florida are in luck this weekend thanks to the Deland Antique Bottle Club.

The group is hosting an antique bottle and collectible show this Saturday at the Turkey Creek Auction House in Reddick.

Organizers say that the show features bottles from the 1720s to the 1950s and that small towns like those around North Central Florida produce a lot of rare finds.

“Here in Florida, we have bottles from, say, Micanopy, Florida. Real rare bottle from Micanopy, or the drug store is very rare. Small towns a lot of times make bottles rare. At the turn of the century, people had dairies, they had pharmacies, just like Coca Cola had bottles, even Coca Cola bottles from Gainesville, Florida or Ocala are a good collectible bottle,” said organizer Ronnie McCormick.

“We have bottles that are $5 and there’s one bottle, actually a jug that we have that’s like $20,000. So we have bottles for beginners, to the serious, serious advanced collector.”

The event is free to the public on Saturday and runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can also bring their own bottles in to be appraised.

TRENDING STORY: “Operation Sage Strong” raising money for 14-year-old Sage Pridemore after heart transplant

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.