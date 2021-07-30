Attorney General Ashley Moody files a complaint in Marion County after a landscaping scam targets more than 100 senior citizens

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many senior citizens have been the target of a landscaping scam. After more than 125 complaints were made by seniors and military service members.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a complaint in the 5th judicial circuit in Marion County. Against landscaping companies, Service Smart and Good Neighbor landscaping. Which are owned by the same people.

Kenneth Wayne Smith, Aaron Paul Gaines, and Roy Blackburn for making false promises and not completing work.

Attorney General Moody said, “There is nothing good or neighborly about this operation targeting Florida seniors. The defendants, in this case, will now have to answer for unabashedly targeting these consumers with false promises and unfinished work.”

The Villages resident Keith Mahoney said seniors are a major target.

“I think that people probably look at seniors as easy targets if you will and for some degree there might be some of those kinds of people here with various ailments.”

Moody’s action seeks to permanently restrict the owners from owning and operating any landscaping business. Also, have them pay more than $118,000 back to consumers that were deceived by the scheme.

Mahoney thinks back to a time where he was almost scammed in The Villages.

“I had one incident, not with a landscaper, but somebody came knocking at the door wanting to sell me some meats and things like that. And that somebody had gone away on vacation and that had this extra meat that they were selling us for a “really good price” and I knew immediately it was a scam.”

TV20 tried to reach out to the companies for comment, but there were no correct phone numbers or correct addresses from where they were operating.

