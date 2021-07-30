Advertisement

Candidates running for Ocala City Council and Mayor spoke at a forum revolving around first responders

Questions about how they would help first responders.
Questions about how they would help first responders.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Municipal elections are less than two months away and seats are up for grab on in the Ocala City Council.

Candidates from districts one, three, four, and five were there, including both candidates running for mayor.

All were asked questions revolving around their efforts in helping first responders. Mark Heart has lived in Ocala for 84 years and said he came out to see what the future holds.

“I really came and see and hear the candidates and see what they have to say about the future of Ocala. Growth and money and the overall crime rate I like to see that go down,” said Heart.

Questions about the due process, to defunding the police were all asked. Gary White, a resident of Ocala said more people need to come out and get informed about who they’re voting for.

“The voter learning has to pick up you have people who are voting every other name. Will only vote for women, don’t think about qualifications, don’t know who’s on the ballot, it’s sad, but it’s true,” said White.

More forums will be held in the future and the election is on September 21.

