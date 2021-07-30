Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is accusing a Marion County business of exploiting seniors and military veterans.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is filing a complaint against Good Neighbor Services, also known as Service Smart.

Moody says the landscaping and pest control company has been providing incomplete work and making false promises.

The attorney general’s office seeks to prevent the owners from ever working in the industry again.

The company is accused of causing more than $118,000 in lost consumer money.

More than 125 complaints have been issued against the business.

