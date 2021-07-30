Advertisement

Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is accusing a Marion County business of exploiting seniors and military veterans.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is filing a complaint against Good Neighbor Services, also known as Service Smart.

Moody says the landscaping and pest control company has been providing incomplete work and making false promises.

The attorney general’s office seeks to prevent the owners from ever working in the industry again.

The company is accused of causing more than $118,000 in lost consumer money.

More than 125 complaints have been issued against the business.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioners move forward with their efforts to help fund an east side grocery store

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MICHAEL MEADORS
A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate

Latest News

Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business
Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business
Standard assessment test results
2021 Florida Standard Assessment test results show COVID slide
Standard assessment test results
2021 Florida Standard Assessment test results show COVID slide
broken hip dog
Lake City humane society asking community to help dog