Advertisement

Gator guard Tre Mann selected 18th overall by Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Draft

Mann becomes the 12th first round pick in UF history and the first since Bradley Beal in 2012
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCJB) -Florida Gator guard Tre Mann is headed to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder as the 18th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Mann led Florida in scoring last season as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points per game, an increase of 10.7 over his freshman season. Mann made 40 percent of his three-pointers and averaged over 20 points per game over his final seven appearances.

Mann becomes the 12th first round pick in UF history and the first since Bradley Beal in 2012.

Mann is from Gainesville but attended high school in The Villages. At a viewing party in The Villages, those who watched Mann develop into a prospect gathered to watch the draft together.

”As a sophomore I knew he was definitely a high, major college player,” said Marty Dzuro, Director of Basketball Operations at The Villages. “Going junior year into senior year I was like this kid can really make it. He’s setting himself up to be better than everyone else. Setting himself up to one of the best players in the country and that really showed his past year at Florida.”

Mann joins a Thunder team that tied for the league’s fourth-worst record this past season, finishing 22-50. Oklahoma City also drafted Australian guard Josh Giddey sixth overall and Turkish center Alperen Sengun 16th overall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MICHAEL MEADORS
A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate

Latest News

Gator Tre Mann drafted 18th
Reaction to Tre Mann getting drafted
The Southeastern Conference has voted unanimously to invite both Texas and Oklahoma to join the...
SEC invites Oklahoma, Texas to join conference -- in 2025
The Canes are coming off a 2-4 season in 2020
Countdown To Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes
GHS Hurricanes football preview