Gator guard Tre Mann selected 18th overall by Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Draft

NEW YORK (WCJB) -Florida Gator guard Tre Mann is headed to the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder as the 18th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Mann led Florida in scoring last season as a sophomore, averaging 16.0 points per game, an increase of 10.7 over his freshman season. Mann made 40 percent of his three-pointers and averaged over 20 points per game over his final seven appearances.

Mann becomes the 12th first round pick in UF history and the first since Bradley Beal in 2012.

Mann is from Gainesville but attended high school in The Villages. At a viewing party in The Villages, those who watched Mann develop into a prospect gathered to watch the draft together.

”As a sophomore I knew he was definitely a high, major college player,” said Marty Dzuro, Director of Basketball Operations at The Villages. “Going junior year into senior year I was like this kid can really make it. He’s setting himself up to be better than everyone else. Setting himself up to one of the best players in the country and that really showed his past year at Florida.”

Mann joins a Thunder team that tied for the league’s fourth-worst record this past season, finishing 22-50. Oklahoma City also drafted Australian guard Josh Giddey sixth overall and Turkish center Alperen Sengun 16th overall.

