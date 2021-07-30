Advertisement

Gators Scottie Lewis selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Lewis chosen by Charlotte with 56th pick
Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round...
Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gators Men’s Basketball guard Scottie Lewis was the second player from the University of Florida taken, Thursday night, during the NBA Draft.

The former McDonalds All-American was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 56th pick in the second round.

Despite being more of a sixth man during his sophomore season at Florida, where he averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.57 steals and 1.05 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game, Charlotte foresees the potential to mold an athlete with raw athleticism into a well-rounded professional.

Lewis’ 1.57 steals per game last year placed him in the top 10 of the Southeastern Conference. And when paired with his ability to guard on the perimeter, play above the rim, and get up and down the court at warp speed, he’s got all tools pro scouts drool over to become a contributing member of an NBA team.

