Advertisement

Governor DeSantis bans mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates, school closures or other...
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates, school closures or other COVID-19 restrictions across the state.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates, school closures or other COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

This comes after the CDC updated their mask guidance to recommend that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors and strongly encourage all K-12 staff and students to wear masks in schools.

RELATED STORY: ACPS survey asks parents about mask required Alachua eSchool computer labs

The governor says these continued restrictions are inconsistent and not effective.

“There’s no end in sight to what these policies will do. We were told the off-ramp was vaccination. Now we’re told that’s not going to be the case, and you’re going to have to do masking or you’re going to have to do restrictions.”

Numerous school districts across the state were considering masking options, with some districts already approving a mask requirement for K-12 schools.

So far, no North Central Florida school district has made masks mandatory.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MICHAEL MEADORS
A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate
Alachua County is celebrating the opening of it’s first new public school since 2012.
Alachua County opens first new school since 2012

Latest News

Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.
Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Two arrested in connection with Linton Oaks shooting
Two arrested in connection with Linton Oaks shooting
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 7/30/2021