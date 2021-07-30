Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Alexis, Ellie, and Teddy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Say good morning to Alexis. This nine-year-old cat loves people and needs a nice, quiet home.

Next, we have three-year-old Ellie. She’s a percher so she would definitely love a cat tree in her new home.

Finally, we have Teddy, a three-year-old mixed-breed dog. He’s working on his leash manners but he’s got a good heart and needs a forever home.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Kim, Julius, and Nala

Adoptions are free Friday, June 30, and Saturday, June 31.

The normal adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50.

It includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

