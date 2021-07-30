Advertisement

Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.

Police say they pulled over a car with Cevion Jackson, KeShawn Shannon and Jartavious Braddock along NE 19th Place and arrested them for outstanding warrants related to gun charges.

Three stolen guns were recovered from the suspects and were taken by Ocala Police.

TRENDING STORY: Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida

STOLEN GUNS RECOVERED! On July 29, #OPD officers were able to get three guns off our streets through intelligence-driven...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Friday, July 30, 2021

