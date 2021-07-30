Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.

Police say they pulled over a car with Cevion Jackson, KeShawn Shannon and Jartavious Braddock along NE 19th Place and arrested them for outstanding warrants related to gun charges.

Three stolen guns were recovered from the suspects and were taken by Ocala Police.

