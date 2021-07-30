“Operation Sage Strong” raising money for 14-year-old Sage Pridemore after heart transplant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an update to a story we brought you earlier this month, 14-year-old Sage Pridemore from Keystone Heights underwent successful heart transplant surgery on Thursday.

Doctors say that Sage will have to remain in the hospital for 30 days while he recovers.

On Saturday, the community is coming together to hold ‘Operation Sage Strong’, a charity event at Heritage Park in Melrose. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature live music, food vendors, and more than 50 raffle prizes. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Sage and his family.

“100 percent of this money is going directly to Sage to be used by Sage in whatever way he wishes. A new car down payment? Or if he wants to put it towards college or if he even wants to give it to his momma and daddy, which he probably will because he’s the most humble, kindest kid I know,” said family friend and event organizer Sarge Huffman.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to everybody and especially the donor’s family, because it’s a two-edged sword. Today we’re celebrating jubilee, and the donor’s family is planning a funeral.”

Sage has an account open and accepting donations at Capital City Bank in Keystone Heights. You can also find a link to his GoFundMe HERE.

