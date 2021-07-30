Advertisement

Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A trio of people in Levy County are behind bars on a variety of drug charges.

After a months-long investigation, the drug task force executed a search warrant at a home on Shiloh Road in Rosewood on May 28th.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old homeowner Erik Lambert, along with 44-year-old Alan Dones and 36-year-old Dana Corrigan.

Lambert is charged with possession of meth; Dones with possession of meth, cocaine and tampering with evidence, while Corrigan is charged with possession of heroin.

