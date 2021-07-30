Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A trio of people in Levy County are behind bars on a variety of drug charges.

After a months-long investigation, the drug task force executed a search warrant at a home on Shiloh Road in Rosewood on May 28th.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old homeowner Erik Lambert, along with 44-year-old Alan Dones and 36-year-old Dana Corrigan.

Lambert is charged with possession of meth; Dones with possession of meth, cocaine and tampering with evidence, while Corrigan is charged with possession of heroin.

