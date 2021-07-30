Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with Linton Oaks shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people in connection to a shooting in Linton Oaks.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Lee Williams and 49-year-old Ceasar Brown after they were identified by resident of the apartment complex after multiple shots were fired into the front of the building.

Both suspects were found in different apartments in the complex.

Williams was identified as the shooter and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown is charged with possession of a firearm.

