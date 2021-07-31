Caeleb Dressel earns third gold medal; sets world record in 100 Meter Butterfly

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - If there was any doubt who the best male swimmer at the 2020 Olympic games was, Caeleb Dressel laid any hesitation to rest.

The former Gator entered Friday night as the overwhelming favorite to win the Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly Final, after setting an Olympic Record by touching the wall in 49.71 seconds during the semifinal, earlier in the day.

From the start, Dressel jumped out to an early lead. Despite not making the best turn, he was still on pace to win and break his own world record in the event.

Down the stretch, he poured on the steam toward the wall and when he finally touched, he looked up and found himself in first place, with a new world record time of 49.45.

The top spot finish earned him his third gold medal of the Tokyo games overall, and it was his second individual gold medal.

