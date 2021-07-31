Advertisement

Columbia County Sheriff's deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Friday morning that a deputy stole cash out of a vehicle while responding to a call and those accusations not only left him on administrative leave but also in handcuffs.

After looking into the complaint against the 50 year old deputy, the sheriff’s office reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)  for an investigation and they found that the deputy may have stolen the cash and arrested him.

“We hold our employees to the highest of standards of professional conduct,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “There is no tolerance for this behavior and we will act swiftly to hold those accountable who violate public trust.”

Sheriff Hunter and FDLE will be holding a press conference on monday to answer questions about the incident.

