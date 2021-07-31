Columbia County Sheriff's deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Friday morning that a deputy stole cash out of a vehicle while responding to a call and those accusations not only left him on administrative leave but also in handcuffs.

After looking into the complaint against the 50 year old deputy, the sheriff’s office reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for an investigation and they found that the deputy may have stolen the cash and arrested him.

Related story: LCPD are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning

“We hold our employees to the highest of standards of professional conduct,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “There is no tolerance for this behavior and we will act swiftly to hold those accountable who violate public trust.”

Sheriff Hunter and FDLE will be holding a press conference on monday to answer questions about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.