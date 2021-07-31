Countdown To Kickoff: Santa Fe High School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After finishing last season with only two wins and getting shut out three times, the Santa Fe Raiders felt it was necessary to bring in a new offensive coordinator to teach some new weapons.

“I look to bring a new energy, a new way of competing,” said Santa Fe offensive coordinator David May. “Trying to get the culture to where as a staff we want it to be.”

Dave May comes from Williston to join second year head coach Jared Allen. The Raiders are glad to have the chance to get to know each other during the offseason.

“I got hired in March..I had to learn the kids, and they had to learn me..so for a while there it was a rough patch but the kids understood that I had their best interest.”

“We got a spring this year..so build chemistry..build a bond together so we all on the same page unlike last year,” said senior wide receiver Amman Tillman. “We’re more comfortable..seeing what they wanna do and where they wanna go.”

“We look a lot better,” said senior linebacker Turner Hilton. “Its nice to be able to get some plays out of the way rather than having to wait to start in the fall.”

Despite limited success last year, one thing the Raiders do have is the experience returning on both sides of the ball. And that’s bug for this team.

“We lost a lot of seniors but we have a lot of players that are returning that are key players for us,” said junior running back Javarus Evans.

“I think we have a lot of experience…maybe not so much the numbers. coming back with experience is very pivotal to what we are going to do this year at Santa Fe.”

The Raiders are anxious to translate their hard work onto the field very shortly.

“Come out firing on all cylinders. We’ve put in a lot of work this summer,” said May. “We look to come out and be explosive off the get go. It’s just who I am and my style of playing.”

“I feel amazing with my team. We’ve been working hard since day one. I have a lot of confidence in my team and I feel like we’re going to do great things this year.”

And some players are making their debut with the team under the Friday Night Lights.

“It’s huge. I haven’t actually worn it yet. My freshman year was the last time I played,” said Hilton. “I’m actually kind of reunited with some of the people I started playing with so I think that will be big.”

The Raiders will showcase their new weapons against rival Newberry on August 27.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.