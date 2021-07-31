Advertisement

Eastside sends off three basketball players to the next level

Omar Brown signs with Louisburg college; Jarviel Gainey signs with Pensacola State College; Jaheim Smith signs with Utica College
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eastside High School held a signing for three of its basketball players Friday afternoon. Omar Brown is heading to Louisburg College, while Jarviel Gainey signed with Pensacola State College. Also, Jaheim Smith decided to take his talent to Utica College in New York. However, Smith was unable to be present at the signing on Friday after his Grandma passed away.

This signing is a testament of these three men’s hard work on and off the court, as well as the work ethic and skill development Coach Pop Williams has instilled.

And these boys are ready to take their talent they’ve learned at Eastside to the next level.

“I look to bring a lot,” said Gainey. “You know I can bring my shot. Just working on my defense and offense. I’m really just trying to bring everything I can.”

“I feel good about everything. This is a good moment in my life. I know my grandma would be proud to see me going off and doing better things. You know I am the first person or the first one of my mother’s children to go to college and stuff like that so its a surplus to me,” said Brown.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MICHAEL MEADORS
A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate
alachua county gun violence
Alachua County law enforcement react after another gun-related incident

Latest News

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
Caeleb Dressel earns third gold medal; sets world record in 100 Meter Butterfly
Eastside sends off three basketball players to college
Eastside sends off three basketball players to college
The Santa Fe Raiders and Gainesville High School Hurricanes playing a game in 2020.
Countdown To Kickoff: Santa Fe High School
Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round...
Gators Scottie Lewis selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft