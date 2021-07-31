Eastside sends off three basketball players to the next level

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eastside High School held a signing for three of its basketball players Friday afternoon. Omar Brown is heading to Louisburg College, while Jarviel Gainey signed with Pensacola State College. Also, Jaheim Smith decided to take his talent to Utica College in New York. However, Smith was unable to be present at the signing on Friday after his Grandma passed away.

This signing is a testament of these three men’s hard work on and off the court, as well as the work ethic and skill development Coach Pop Williams has instilled.

And these boys are ready to take their talent they’ve learned at Eastside to the next level.

“I look to bring a lot,” said Gainey. “You know I can bring my shot. Just working on my defense and offense. I’m really just trying to bring everything I can.”

“I feel good about everything. This is a good moment in my life. I know my grandma would be proud to see me going off and doing better things. You know I am the first person or the first one of my mother’s children to go to college and stuff like that so its a surplus to me,” said Brown.

