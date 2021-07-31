FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials said they are searching for a dark-colored (2011-2013) Hyundai Elantra. After a fatal hit and run Friday night in the 6000 block of NE 25th Avenue.

Troopers said a 27-year-old female was skateboarding northbound around 9 pm when the vehicle traveling the same direction hit her then drove off.

The car is believed to have severe damage to the windshield and hood and missing a fog light on the passenger side according to FHP.

If you have any information call FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

