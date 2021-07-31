FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials said they are searching for a dark-colored (2011-2013) Hyundai Elantra. After a fatal hit and run Friday night in the 6000 block of NE 25th Avenue.
Troopers said a 27-year-old female was skateboarding northbound around 9 pm when the vehicle traveling the same direction hit her then drove off.
The car is believed to have severe damage to the windshield and hood and missing a fog light on the passenger side according to FHP.
If you have any information call FHP at 1-800-387-1290.
