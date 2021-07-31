Hundreds attend drive-through “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 22nd annual “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally” held extreme significance this year after the numerous reports of gun violence in an around Gainesville and Alachua County over the past month.

The rally, which is organized by People Against Violence Enterprises Inc. or PAVE, including speakers from both the city and county’s government and law enforcement, along with singers and family members of gun violence victims.

The first 3,000 families that showed up received backpacks to help families get ready for school in August.

Gainesville District Three City Commissioner Harvey Ward spoke about the easiest way to stop gun violence.

“I would encourage everyone to try to be a part of the solution and the number one way to be a part of that solution is to ask everyone put your guns down. Put your guns down, put your guns down and nobody gets shot,” said Commissioner Ward.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson says that gun violence will no longer be tolerated in the county and City of Gainesville.

““We want to make sure that you have a great future, but equally we have to make sure that the young people who are not taking advantage of these opportunities, who are looking at ways to victimize other people, young peole in this community, that we have to make it clear to them that it will not be tolerated any longer,” said Sheriff Watson.

Along with the backpacks and other supplies, UF Health also had a booth to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

