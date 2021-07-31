Advertisement

Hundreds attend drive-through “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally”

Hundreds attend drive-through “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally”
Hundreds attend drive-through “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally”(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 22nd annual “Stop the Violence Back to School Rally” held extreme significance this year after the numerous reports of gun violence in an around Gainesville and Alachua County over the past month.

The rally, which is organized by People Against Violence Enterprises Inc. or PAVE, including speakers from both the city and county’s government and law enforcement, along with singers and family members of gun violence victims.

The first 3,000 families that showed up received backpacks to help families get ready for school in August.

Gainesville District Three City Commissioner Harvey Ward spoke about the easiest way to stop gun violence.

“I would encourage everyone to try to be a part of the solution and the number one way to be a part of that solution is to ask everyone put your guns down. Put your guns down, put your guns down and nobody gets shot,” said Commissioner Ward.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson says that gun violence will no longer be tolerated in the county and City of Gainesville.

““We want to make sure that you have a great future, but equally we have to make sure that the young people who are not taking advantage of these opportunities, who are looking at ways to victimize other people, young peole in this community, that we have to make it clear to them that it will not be tolerated any longer,” said Sheriff Watson.

Along with the backpacks and other supplies, UF Health also had a booth to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business
Florida Attorney General is filing a complaint against Marion County landscaping business
Two arrested in connection with Linton Oaks shooting
Two arrested in connection with Linton Oaks shooting
Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.
Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate
alachua county gun violence
Alachua County law enforcement react after another gun-related incident

Latest News

Hitchcock's leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is...
Hitchcock's leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is likely to open up
The east side of Gainesville is one step closer to getting a grocery store.
Hitchcock’s leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is likely to open up
North Florida Regional Medical Center
North Florida Regional Medical Center restricts visitors for ER patients as COVID-19 cases rise
NFRMC sign
North Florida Regional Medical Center restricts visitors for ER patients as COVID-19 cases rise