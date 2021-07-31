Advertisement

LCPD are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning

Lake City Police are investigating an early morning shooting from Saturday morning.
Lake City Police are investigating an early morning shooting from Saturday morning.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating an early morning shooting from Saturday morning.

Around four thirty Saturday morning, officers responded to a home on Southeast Putnam Street where multiple shots were fired and officers found several shell casings. Of the five children and one adult in the home, no one was injured.

There were no witnesses present at the time according to LCPD and they ask anyone with information to come forward.

