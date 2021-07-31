Advertisement

North Florida Regional Medical Center restricts visitors for ER patients as COVID-19 cases rise

NFRMC sign
NFRMC sign(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Florida Regional medical center will not allow visitors for emergency room patients.

Officials made the announcement Friday citing the Centers for Disease Control decision to designate all the counties in Florida as high-risk transmission areas for COVID. The policy goes into effect at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Publix to require masks for workers in stores

No visitors will be allowed for patients at the hospital’s Main ER or at Millhopper, West End, and Starke ERs. There will be exceptions made for parents and guardians of pediatric patients as well as hospice, and palliative care patients.

At this time, non-COVID hospital patients are allowed one visitor during regular hours.

TRENDING: Governor DeSantis bans mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions

ER VISITATION UPDATE Due to our community being identified as a high-risk transmission area for the COVID-19 virus,...

Posted by North Florida Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 30, 2021

This comes as new cases of COVID-19 are rising in the state. According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report, new cases increased by about 50% this week compared to last. Every county in North Central Florida also had more new cases.

In Alachua County, more than one thousand cases were reported this week, that’s an increase of more than 400. Marion County reported the most in the region with nearly two thousand new cases, an increase of more than 800.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MICHAEL MEADORS
A Gainesville attorney and former teacher is in jail for sexually assaulting a minor
A sign featuring a pistol barrel pointed at would-be trespassers warns, "There is Nothing Here...
Inside a KKK murder plot in North Central Florida
Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Florida counties impose vaccine mandate
alachua county gun violence
Alachua County law enforcement react after another gun-related incident

Latest News

Kenneth Wayne Smith, Aaron Paul Gaines, and Roy Blackburn for making false promises and not...
Attorney General Ashley Moody files a complaint in Marion County after a landscaping scam targets more than 100 senior citizens
operation sage strong
“Operation Sage Strong” raising money for 14-year-old Sage Pridemore after heart transplant
antique bottle show
Antique Bottle and Collectible Show being held in Reddick on Saturday
Antique Bottle and Collectible Show being held in Reddick on Saturday
Antique Bottle and Collectible Show being held in Reddick on Saturday