Ocala golf tournament raises money for the Mary Sue Rich scholarship

By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mary Sue Rich scholarship golf tournament, named after the former Ocala councilwoman. Helped raise money to give a College of Central Florida student a scholarship.

More than 40 teams competed with golfers from all across Marion County. Alan Garri a golfer in the tournament said he always enjoys playing for a good cause.

“It’s a wonderful experience it’s a lot of fun to be able to get out here and do something I really enjoy doing. Getting out on a beautiful morning like this and the bonus is that we’re raising funds for a good cause.”

Golfers also had a chance to win prizes by driving the ball closest to the pin and also had a chance at making a 50-foot putt for a prize of $10,000.

