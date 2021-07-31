Ocala golf tournament raises money for the Mary Sue Rich scholarship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mary Sue Rich scholarship golf tournament, named after the former Ocala councilwoman. Helped raise money to give a College of Central Florida student a scholarship.

More than 40 teams competed with golfers from all across Marion County. Alan Garri a golfer in the tournament said he always enjoys playing for a good cause.

“It’s a wonderful experience it’s a lot of fun to be able to get out here and do something I really enjoy doing. Getting out on a beautiful morning like this and the bonus is that we’re raising funds for a good cause.”

Golfers also had a chance to win prizes by driving the ball closest to the pin and also had a chance at making a 50-foot putt for a prize of $10,000.

