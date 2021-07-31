Ocala golf tournament raises money for the Mary Sue Rich scholarship
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mary Sue Rich scholarship golf tournament, named after the former Ocala councilwoman. Helped raise money to give a College of Central Florida student a scholarship.
More than 40 teams competed with golfers from all across Marion County. Alan Garri a golfer in the tournament said he always enjoys playing for a good cause.
“It’s a wonderful experience it’s a lot of fun to be able to get out here and do something I really enjoy doing. Getting out on a beautiful morning like this and the bonus is that we’re raising funds for a good cause.”
Golfers also had a chance to win prizes by driving the ball closest to the pin and also had a chance at making a 50-foot putt for a prize of $10,000.
