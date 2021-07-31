Advertisement

Optional mask-wearing in schools was on the minds of parents at the Marion County back-to-school bash

Volunteers handing out thousands of free backpacks.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 18 years the Marion County back-to-school bash, has helped out thousands of students across the county. By giving out nearly 2,000 new backpacks filled with school supplies.

Lena Hopkins one of the organizers said their goal is to break generational poverty.

“One of the things we realized happens is that educational breaks generational poverty and that’s our ultimate goal is to uplift our community by providing the tools our children need for a quality education.”

With the school year approaching the thought on parent’s minds was the decision Governor Ron DeSantis made to not make masks mandatory in schools.

One parent said her daughter is a senior this year and it’s her decision to make.

“We’re kind of against the whole getting the shot thing because of all the side effects and everything right now and I told her it’s up to her.  She’s old enough to make her own decision if she wants to wear it, let her wear it, if she doesn’t it’s going to be up to her,” said Ms. Perdue.

Kasandra Cruz said her youngest daughter just had open-heart surgery, so her kids will be wearing their masks in school.

“She has to wear a mask because she is very immune to all kinds of illnesses so whether he decides that you have to or not my kids are going to wear their masks.”

In Marion County, the school board has already made masks optional, but said they still can change their resolution depending on the health of the community.

