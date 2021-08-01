Advertisement

Christmas in July auction results are record breaking

The non-profit helps fund efforts like the Weekend Hunger Backpack Program which provides students with meals on the weekend.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Catholic Charities Christmas in July virtual auction has closed and the results this year are record breaking. The total this year was $1,900, that is 4,000 more than their total last year and their goal of $1,500.

The non-profit helps fund efforts like the Weekend Hunger Backpack Program which provides students with meals on the weekend.

