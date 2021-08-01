Christmas in July auction results are record breaking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Catholic Charities Christmas in July virtual auction has closed and the results this year are record breaking. The total this year was $1,900, that is 4,000 more than their total last year and their goal of $1,500.

The non-profit helps fund efforts like the Weekend Hunger Backpack Program which provides students with meals on the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.