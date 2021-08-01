Columbia County first responders face off in charity basketball tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and Lake City Police Department played in the fourth annual boots and badges charity basketball game.

Tickets were $5 and all proceeds went to the Richardson Community Center aimed to benefit young people in the area.

Sheriff Mark Hunter said having a positive impact on youth makes the world a better place.

“Anytime that they can fund some of the additional programs for the youth and all, investing in our youth is just paramount,” Hunter said. “I mean that’s going to be our way ahead to make it a better world and we’ve got to set those guys up for success and that’s just part of it, giving back to the community.”

The sheriff’s office and raining champs took home the trophy again this year.

