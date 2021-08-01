Countdown to Kickoff: P.K. Yonge Bluewave

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a season like no other, the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave knew they needed to make a change in order to achieve progress this fall. That’s why they decided to call in previous Coach Kevin Doelling to fix things up.

“Yeah had to iron out some wrinkles for sure. Some of these kids have kind of been wandering and been kind of lost the past couple years and its been time to get them back on track again and I think we are there,” said Doelling.

Despite coaching basketball in Texas for the past two years, Doelling and his players share a special bond they hope will translate to the field.

“I randomly got a call from the head coach and athletic director, and they said hey we want to bring you back and knowing that these guys were going to be here, you know it is special for me,” said Doelling.

“He was our middle school coach. I believe in Kevin, said Offensive Linebacker Danny Sanders. “I believe in what he’s about and what he teaches and preaches, and I’m just excited for the future.”

“Having him back? its great because we’ve already got the chemistry. He can help bring his energy and help bond the team together,” said Quarterback Aaron Small Jr.

Last season, the Blue Wave finished 3-7, as their offense was held to 14 points or less in six games. And three of their losses came within a field goal. But this year, the Blue Wave may look a little bit different.

“Most importantly, a new discipline. And I always say discipline and affection,” said Doelling. “These kids got to know that I will bust their butt at any given second, but once I’m done with that I love up on them because they need it.”

“We’re looking to prove that we are a better team than we were last year. We got a new coaching staff..have a better program,” said Small Jr.

P.K. Yonge has several returning key players, including quarterback Aaron Small Jr., who had 16 total touchdowns last season. This year, he’s ready to hit the field even harder.

“I’m looking to bring out something special. Every time I step on the field, people are going to know I’m on the field,” said Small Jr. “Yeah, we have a lot of returning players. I think we have like five or six seniors. That’s pretty good, and we have a lot of upcoming players.”

And these seniors know the weight of wearing a P.K. Yonge Jersey for the last time.

“P.K. Yonge is a very special place to me,” said Sanders. “I’ve been there since fourth grade and just building the connections I have with my brothers, and I like it there.”

The Blue Wave will put their nostalgic connection to the test when they kick off the new season at Citizen’s Field against Eastside on August 27.

