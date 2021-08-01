Dressel, Finke claim gold on final night of Olympic swimming

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - Caeleb Dressel put the finishing touches on an incredible Tokyo Olympics by winning his fourth and fifth gold medals, while Bobby Finke became the first man to win gold in the Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle in 37 years.

Dressel kicked off the final night of the 2020 Olympics by winning the Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle in 21.07 seconds. That gave the former Gator his fourth medal of the games, and also set the Olympic Record for the event. It was also his third individual gold medal won this summer.

Finke was up next in the 1500 meters. He was always in the mix between first, second, and third the entire race, but the last 50 meters he kicked it into high gear to come home in under 26 seconds to win his second gold medal in Tokyo. The first place finish was the first of its kind for a male swimmer from U.S.A. in 37 years.

Dressel capped off the night by helping Team U.S.A. win the Men’s 4x100 Medley Relay.

The quartet of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple not only took home gold, but did it in World Record fashion. They hit the wall in 3:26.78

Overall, Dressel leaves Japan with five gold medals - 3 individual and 2 team. He also becomes the first male swimmer to win gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly.

