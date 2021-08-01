Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before...
The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations, as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations.

That is according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun Charges
Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation
The east side of Gainesville is one step closer to getting a grocery store.
Hitchcock’s leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is likely to open up
On the 6000 block of NE 25th Ave.
FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding
Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.
Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust
Columbia County Sheriff deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Columbia County Sheriff's deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call

Latest News

Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday continues for another week.
Tax holiday continues through August 9
8/1/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.
One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County
FILE - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial...
Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire