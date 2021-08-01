“Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A witness to a shooting outside of a Gainesville bar on 50 Southwest First St. said what started as a fun night out turned into a traumatic experience early Sunday morning.

Hannah Lazarus said she was dancing with friends at a block party in the parking lot at bricks nightclub one moment and then ducking for cover the next.

Lazarus says there were more than one hundred people in the crowd with her when the shots were fired around 2 a.m.

According to the Gainesville Police Department two victims were shot and one was hit with shrapnel and one of those victims was a juvenile.

All those who were struck in the shooting have non-life threatening injuries.

Lazarus says she’s never witnessed a shooting before last night.

“It seemed just nice and innocent,” Lazarus said. “Everyone was partying in the parking lot, three different kinds of music playing and then suddenly around 1:45 we were actually about to leave and we heard about six pops and immediately you saw the entire crowd duck and everybody just scattered like ants.”

After witnessing the shooting, she says she’ll be dancing indoors from now on.

They did arrest two people on Sunday but they have not been arrested in connection to this shooting.

Ny’Keil Alijah Frazier fled the scene and was charged with resisting without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

Ja’Rod DaJuan Cannon was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

GPD currently does not have any suspects at this time.

