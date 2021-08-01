Jud Fabian announces return to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Florida Baseball center fielder Jud Fabian has decided to return to Gainesville for his junior year.

The Ocala native announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday. He posted this video with the theme song being “Without Me” by Marshall Mathers - better known as the world famous rapper, Eminem.

By returning to Florida for another season, Fabian guarantees he will play alongside his younger brother, Deric Fabian, who just graduated from North Marion High School after leading the Colts to an runner-up finish in the Class 4A State Championship this past May.

Because the NCAA granted all collegiate athletes a one-year exempt waiver of eligibility, Fabian was technically a “sophomore” in 2020, even though he was in his third year at Florida.

Last season, the Trinity Catholic product batted .249 with 20 home runs and 46 rbi. He set career highs in both home runs and rbi.

