More than 6,000 natural grasses planted at University of Florida teaching lab

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida staff and students planted close to 3,000 native grasses and flowers at the UF Natural Area Teaching Lab and they planted even more than that amount last weekend.

Their mission is to create a healthy home for these plants and animals like gopher tortoises.

Trending story: “Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub

“It also exists for the conservation of these natural communities found here and I think the biggest thing it will help is really kind of provide people with a place to go to learn about the natural communities in Florida and also really help for people’s enjoyment and also for the critters that are out here,” PHD student Gage Lapierre said.

With more than 6,000 plants in the ground, he said this has been one of the largest plantings done on UF’s campus.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.