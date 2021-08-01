Advertisement

Ocala Boxing Club helps get’s kids off the streets, holds a backpack giveaway to help families in need

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -John 3:16 & 17 boxing club hosted a community field day and backpack giveaway.

The owner Tito Ocasio is a former gang member with the Latin Kings. The last time he was in prison he asked God to give him a better life and that’s what happened.

John 3:16 and 17 boxing club has been around for almost 15 years. Its goal is to get kids out of the streets and give them another outlet.

Ocasio has been doing backpack giveaways here for years because he always sees the need to give back to the community. Ocasio said a lot of people can’t afford school supplies, so decided to lend a hand.

“A lot of those kids they’re from broken homes, grandmother’s raising kids, so they’re having a tough time. It’s a blessing to give them a book bag and everything they need. You save a lot of money, some parents can’t afford that believe it or not.”

Ocasio added seeing the smile on the kids’ faces when they receive a new backpack makes the event more special. He expects to do this again next year.

