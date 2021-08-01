Ocala CEP highlights Marion County business working to improve hand sanitizer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County business is working to improve hand sanitizer.

ZT Polygel is a sanitizer company based out of Marion County that is working on a three layered hand sanitizer that is meant to last longer and protect better against viruses like COVID-19.

Find out more about what ZT Polygel is doing in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

