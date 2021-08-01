Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights Marion County business working to improve hand sanitizer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County business is working to improve hand sanitizer.

ZT Polygel is a sanitizer company based out of Marion County that is working on a three layered hand sanitizer that is meant to last longer and protect better against viruses like COVID-19.

Find out more about what ZT Polygel is doing in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

TRENDING STORY: FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding

