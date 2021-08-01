One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials report that a vehicle ran off the road on SW Koonville Avenue in Lake City.

The car then turned over and caught on fire.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

FHP is still investigating the accident.

TRENDING STORY: Hitchcock’s leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is likely to open up

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.