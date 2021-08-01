Advertisement

One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials report that a vehicle ran off the road on SW Koonville Avenue in Lake City.

The car then turned over and caught on fire.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

FHP is still investigating the accident.

