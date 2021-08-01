As summer vacation comes to an end, pool hours change

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The temperatures are definitely heating up, but summer for kids is starting to end, so the hours of operation for some Ocala pools are changing.

Saturday hours at the Jervey Gant and Hampton Aquatic Centers are now reduced to 10 am to 1 pm and then 2 to 5 pm which started today.

Hampton will close on August seventh and Jervey Gant will just a little over a month later on September fourth.

