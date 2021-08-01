Advertisement

Tax holiday continues through August 9

Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday continues for another week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
The tax holiday continues through August 9.

No sales tax will be collected on clothes under $60, school supplies under $15 and the first $1000 worth of computers and computer accessories for personal use.

For more information about the tax holiday, click HERE.

