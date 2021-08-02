Advertisement

City of Gainesville changing neighborhood parking decals to digital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighborhood parking decals in Gainesville will soon be based on your license plate number instead of a physical permit.

Residents must provide proof of residency, driver’s license and vehicle registration to qualify.

Tickets will not be issued for those parking in a spot until September 1.

The city will start granting these new digital permits on Monday.

For more information about this change and the prices per zone, click HERE.

