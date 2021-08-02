City of Gainesville changing neighborhood parking decals to digital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighborhood parking decals in Gainesville will soon be based on your license plate number instead of a physical permit.

Residents must provide proof of residency, driver’s license and vehicle registration to qualify.

Tickets will not be issued for those parking in a spot until September 1.

The city will start granting these new digital permits on Monday.

For more information about this change and the prices per zone, click HERE.

