Advertisement

Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack was in Marion County Monday.

One of her main focuses was learning from Marion County business leaders and employers.

She said she’s also working to curb violence in the region during her time in the state.

She said she’s in conversations with Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones and Ocala Chief Mike Balken. “Some of the conversations have been around the youth and the juvenile crimes that have been committed. When you look at the literacy rates amongst the youth that are committing these crimes, it is abysmal so we’re looking at ways where we can incorporate education, more community outreach, fostering that relationship between law enforcement and the youth,” Representative Cammack said.

Cammack said they hope to move forward with a plan to stop violence in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“It was definitely really scary”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub
“Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville bars
Columbia County Sheriff deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.
One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County
On the 6000 block of NE 25th Ave.
FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding
Gun Charges
Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation

Latest News

Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County
Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County
Columbia County deputy arrested after stealing nearly $3,800 in cash while on duty
Columbia County deputy arrested after stealing nearly $3,800 in cash while on duty
This is the first community meeting organized by the department since the start of the pandemic.
Law enforcement officials provide active shooter seminar in Dunnellon
UF Health stresses the importance of vaccines following an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
UF Health stresses the importance of vaccines following an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations