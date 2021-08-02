Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack was in Marion County Monday.

One of her main focuses was learning from Marion County business leaders and employers.

She said she’s also working to curb violence in the region during her time in the state.

She said she’s in conversations with Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones and Ocala Chief Mike Balken. “Some of the conversations have been around the youth and the juvenile crimes that have been committed. When you look at the literacy rates amongst the youth that are committing these crimes, it is abysmal so we’re looking at ways where we can incorporate education, more community outreach, fostering that relationship between law enforcement and the youth,” Representative Cammack said.

Cammack said they hope to move forward with a plan to stop violence in the future.

