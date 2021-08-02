Countdown To Kickoff: Oak Hall Eagles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They may not be the biggest team around, but the Oak Hall Eagles encapsulate the spirit and the satisfaction that comes with being part of Friday Night Lights. The Eagles kick off the 2021 season Aug. 27 at First Academy.

“Going out there on Friday night, nothing beats it,” said senior running back / linebacker Carter Coleman. “It’s you and your guys against another team and there’s nothing else like it during high school.”

For Oak Hall, motivation is easy to find. The Eagles are coming off a 9-1 season and a run to the state title game in 8-man football. That move was done out of necessity as the program is typically low on numbers. However, entering 2021, Oak Hall is now back to playing 11-man football in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. The Eagles are still not blessed with enormous depth. So these players embrace an ironman’s mentality.

“It’s definitely exciting when you’re part of the game at all times,” said junior tight end / defensive end Dylan Provencher. “There’s value to being able to take a break every once in a while, but if you can get conditioned really well, it’s fun to have an influence on the game.”

“It’s going to be a difficult transition for some people,” said Coleman. “But for those of us who’ve played for a while, it’s going to be going out there and busting heads.”

As for how plays translate from 8-man to 11-man football, the Eagles are confident that head coach RJ Fuhr and his staff can keep things rolling. Last year, the Eagles averaged over 34 points per game.

“It’s pretty easy to throw three more people on, and it definitely opens things up,” said Provencher. “We’ll definitely do more with the passing game and we’ll throw the ball around a little more which is exciting.”

In their return to 11-man football, the Eagles’ schedule includes matchups against Bishop Snyder, Seven Rivers Christian, and a renewed rivalry with Gainesville neighbor St. Francis on Oct. 22. Through it all, the Eagles will hold teammates accountable.

“For all of us, we’re brothers on the same team,” said sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Chris Davis. “We bring up one another and take care of one another, we make sure we put each other back up.”

And if things fall into place, Oak Hall might just earn another title shot.

