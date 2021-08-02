GPD asking community for help to identify suspects in drive-by shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred at the 8th Avenue Food Store last month.

Police have released a photo and description of the suspect’s car: a silver Honda SUV that was reportedly stolen.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 18 and killed one person and injured four others. It came just weeks after a mass shooting at American Legion Post 16 killed a 13-year-old and wounded four.

With these shootings and another taking place early Sunday morning, wounding two, spokesperson for the GPD Graham Glover says they need the community’s help now more than ever and that tips from residents have helped them solve crimes like this one in the past.

“By putting the picture out today to the public of the stolen vehicle that was used in the shooting when the drive-by occurred, we’re hoping that some of our neighbors might be able to say, ‘Hey I know somebody who was involved in either stealing that vehicle, or I know people who were involved in driving that vehicle on or about the time of the shooting,” said Glover.

Gainesville leaders say in order to combat the spike in gun violence, they will be implementing a business watch and build more relationships with youth.

If you know anything about this stolen vehicle or the people driving it during the shooting, call Crimestoppers.

