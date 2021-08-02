Hawthorne Post Office forced to close briefly due to COVID-19 outbreak
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hawthorne Post Office was forced to close briefly on Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to a statement from the post office, multiple employees tested positive for the virus.
They say there is a low risk for other employees who work there. Service resumed Monday afternoon and will operate at normal hours on Tuesday.
