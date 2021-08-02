Advertisement

Lake City City Hall has reopened after closing due to rising COVID-19 cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After closing because of COVID-19 risks, the Lake City City Hall is back open to normal business operations.

City Hall closed on July 23rd due to rising COVID-19 cases.

