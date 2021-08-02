Lake City City Hall has reopened after closing due to rising COVID-19 cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After closing because of COVID-19 risks, the Lake City City Hall is back open to normal business operations.

City Hall closed on July 23rd due to rising COVID-19 cases.

