Lake City City Hall has reopened after closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After closing because of COVID-19 risks, the Lake City City Hall is back open to normal business operations.
City Hall closed on July 23rd due to rising COVID-19 cases.
