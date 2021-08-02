Advertisement

Law enforcement officials provide active shooter seminar in Dunnellon

This is the first community meeting organized by the department since the start of the pandemic.
This is the first community meeting organized by the department since the start of the pandemic.
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - An act of gun violence can happen at any time, anywhere.

Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department hosted a community meeting to educate citizens on how to survive an active shooter situation.

This is the first community meeting organized by the department since the start of the pandemic.  

Representatives from Marion County’s law enforcement agencies and the FBI spoke on the topic.  

“We do have people now, who either through revenge, or dislike for the color of their skin, that will go into a place of worship, a school, a hospital, a public building, and take their vendetta out on innocent people, so it’s important for the citizens of Dunnellon to know at least how they could possibly survive and active shooter,” Dunnellon Police chief Mike McQuaig said.

  The Souls Harbor Church was purchased by the city in Nov. last year. 

During the meeting, the community also got to take a look at the church.  

There were talks of the church becoming the new headquarters for the police department but officials said a new location has not officially been decided on.

