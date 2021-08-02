Advertisement

For nearly 15 years a former gang member has helped kids in Ocala get off the streets through boxing

Helping kids get off the streets through boxing.
Helping kids get off the streets through boxing.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tito Ocasio grew up in Puerto Rico and came to New York when he was 12. With his parents being pastors he chose a different path.

“I didn’t have a broken home I had good parents, but I messed up you know. I got into witchcraft, gangs, and all that crazy. I became a gang leader I was with Latin king nation,” said Ocasio.

The last time he was in prison he asked God to give him a better life and that’s what happened, turning his focus to boxing.

Now for nearly 15 years, he’s owned John 3:16 & 17 boxing club getting kids off the streets and teaching them about boxing and god.

“Some of those kids are gang members their no longer with gangs. They came over here with drug problems they don’t do drugs anymore. Don’t get me wrong we lost some kids through the years. They died and went back to the streets, but we got kids that would still be gang members they’re no longer gang members. I got 17 people that went to the armed forces from the gym,” Ocasio added.

Luis Acevedo a coach at the gym said Ocasio has changed his life.

“He told me to come to the gym and we’ll talk and from there I got an amateur license, I have a professional boxing license and only by the grace of God and he gave me opportunities and put me in front of people that I never thought in a million years I would meet.”

Ocasio said he will continue to get kids off the streets through boxing, so they don’t go down the same path that he did.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gun Charges
Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation
The east side of Gainesville is one step closer to getting a grocery store.
Hitchcock’s leaders were interested in opening a store in east Gainesville where a Bravo is likely to open up
On the 6000 block of NE 25th Ave.
FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding
Ocala police recovered multiple stolen guns and arrested three people accused of stealing them.
Ocala police arrest three and recover multiple stolen guns in gun bust
“It was definitely really scary”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub
“Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub

Latest News

Backpacks filled with school supplies.
TCC wireless holds School Rocks Backpack Giveaway for families in need
This is just one of four community events TCC hosts throughout the year, one worker at the...
TCC holds a backpack giveaway for families in need
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Natural Area Teaching Lab
More than 6,000 natural grasses planted at University of Florida teaching lab