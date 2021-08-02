For nearly 15 years a former gang member has helped kids in Ocala get off the streets through boxing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tito Ocasio grew up in Puerto Rico and came to New York when he was 12. With his parents being pastors he chose a different path.

“I didn’t have a broken home I had good parents, but I messed up you know. I got into witchcraft, gangs, and all that crazy. I became a gang leader I was with Latin king nation,” said Ocasio.

The last time he was in prison he asked God to give him a better life and that’s what happened, turning his focus to boxing.

Now for nearly 15 years, he’s owned John 3:16 & 17 boxing club getting kids off the streets and teaching them about boxing and god.

“Some of those kids are gang members their no longer with gangs. They came over here with drug problems they don’t do drugs anymore. Don’t get me wrong we lost some kids through the years. They died and went back to the streets, but we got kids that would still be gang members they’re no longer gang members. I got 17 people that went to the armed forces from the gym,” Ocasio added.

Luis Acevedo a coach at the gym said Ocasio has changed his life.

“He told me to come to the gym and we’ll talk and from there I got an amateur license, I have a professional boxing license and only by the grace of God and he gave me opportunities and put me in front of people that I never thought in a million years I would meet.”

Ocasio said he will continue to get kids off the streets through boxing, so they don’t go down the same path that he did.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.