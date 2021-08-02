New Howard Bishop Middle School buildings ready for the return of students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Howard Bishop Middle School’s new cafetorium and other classrooms.

The project has been in place since 2019 and now students and faculty have a state-of-the-art school. Principal Mike Gamble says that his school is now the envy of others in Alachua County.

“I think people at the other schools are jealous, my colleagues. Actually, my wife works at another middle school, she’s like ‘Holy Mackeral you got a whole new school.’ Yes, we did. Everybody pretty much. Everybody’s really excited for us, for Howard Bishop for East Gainesville, our students, and our families here,” said Gamble.

Eleven classrooms were demolished to make way for a new two-story classroom building that has 32 classrooms and new science and technology labs. Along with the cafetorium, the school’s band and choral facilities have been improved.

Gamble also said that he is excited to see the look on the student’s faces when they see their school for the first time.

“I think the most exciting thing I’m looking forward to is to see their faces when they enter these buildings for the first time. Actually, just seeing them from the edge of the campus as they come on for our meet the teacher that will be this Friday afternoon,” said Gamble.

The new buildings were funded by the county’s half-cent sales tax for schools initiative. Students will go back to school in Alachua County on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

