Advertisement

New Howard Bishop Middle School buildings ready for the return of students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Howard Bishop Middle School’s new cafetorium and other classrooms.

The project has been in place since 2019 and now students and faculty have a state-of-the-art school. Principal Mike Gamble says that his school is now the envy of others in Alachua County.

“I think people at the other schools are jealous, my colleagues. Actually, my wife works at another middle school, she’s like ‘Holy Mackeral you got a whole new school.’ Yes, we did. Everybody pretty much. Everybody’s really excited for us, for Howard Bishop for East Gainesville, our students, and our families here,” said Gamble.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County opens first new school since 2012

Eleven classrooms were demolished to make way for a new two-story classroom building that has 32 classrooms and new science and technology labs. Along with the cafetorium, the school’s band and choral facilities have been improved.

Gamble also said that he is excited to see the look on the student’s faces when they see their school for the first time.

“I think the most exciting thing I’m looking forward to is to see their faces when they enter these buildings for the first time. Actually, just seeing them from the edge of the campus as they come on for our meet the teacher that will be this Friday afternoon,” said Gamble.

The new buildings were funded by the county’s half-cent sales tax for schools initiative. Students will go back to school in Alachua County on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“It was definitely really scary”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville nightclub
“Everybody scattered like ants”; Three injured in shooting outside of Gainesville bars
Columbia County Sheriff deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for stealing money after responding to call
One person is dead after a crash ignited a car in Columbia County.
One dead in fiery car crash in Columbia County
On the 6000 block of NE 25th Ave.
FHP is searching for the vehicle that hit and killed a 27-year-old woman that was skateboarding
Gun Charges
Three arrested in Levy County drug bust after months long investigation

Latest News

Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County
Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County
Columbia County deputy arrested after stealing nearly $3,800 in cash while on duty
Columbia County deputy arrested after stealing nearly $3,800 in cash while on duty
One of her main focuses was learning from Marion County business leaders and employers.
Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Marion County
This is the first community meeting organized by the department since the start of the pandemic.
Law enforcement officials provide active shooter seminar in Dunnellon
UF Health stresses the importance of vaccines following an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
UF Health stresses the importance of vaccines following an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations