A Newberry man is in jail, charged with DUI after crashing and fleeing the scene

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after he drunkenly crashed his car and fled the scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Cesar Pascual-Morales crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Newberry Road and County Road 241.

When troopers arrived, the 38-year-old had fled the scene.

Pascual-Morales was eventually found with heavy damage to his car and arrested.

He’s being charged with a hit and run and a DUI.

