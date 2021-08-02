Advertisement

TCC wireless holds School Rocks Backpack Giveaway for families in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - TCC Verizon stores in Marion County held their 9th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. To help kids in need be more prepared for their first day of school with free supplies.

This is just one of four community events TCC hosts throughout the year, one worker at the store is happy to be able to give back during this time of the year.

Christian Reichle a wireless consultant said when he was younger backpack giveaways helped him be prepared for school.

“Giveaways and things like this really touch my heart it’s amazing to be a part of it. Giving an opportunity to bless people, to give back is just awesome. Like I said I’ve been there so without it, it would have been some rough years.”

The company plans on continuing the program every year for the back-to-school season.

