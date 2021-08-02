Advertisement

Two injured after three semi-trucks crash on I-75 near Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Crews are cleaning up after a crash involving three semi-trucks brought traffic to a crawl on I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three semis and two cars heading North crashed near Exit 390 just before 2 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say there was also a separate crash involving three cars just south of the wreck.

