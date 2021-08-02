Two injured after three semi-trucks crash on I-75 near Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Crews are cleaning up after a crash involving three semi-trucks brought traffic to a crawl on I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three semis and two cars heading North crashed near Exit 390 just before 2 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say there was also a separate crash involving three cars just south of the wreck.

TRENDING STORY: A Newberry man is in jail, charged with DUI after crashing and fleeing the scene

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.