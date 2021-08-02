Advertisement

UF men’s hoops team adds freshman guard Elijah Kennedy

Kennedy was the VHSCA Class 5 State Player of the Year in 2021
Sharpshooting guard comes to Gators
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mike White and the Florida Gator men’s basketball team have made a late addition to their 2021-22 roster, with 6-foot-4 guard Elijah Kennedy announcing on Monday that he will be attending Florida. Kennedy tweeted that he would for-go his previous commitment to Combine Academy in North Carolina.

Kennedy is from Virginia Beach, Virginia where he led Green Run High School to a shared state title in his junior season and a runner-up finish as a senior. He was the VHSCA Class 5 State Player of the Year in 2021.

Kennedy is the second in-coming freshman on Florida’s 2021-22 roster, joining 6-foot-6 guard Kowacie Reeves. The Gators also have four transfers added into the mix.

